THE Zambia Police Service says it is not worried about Edgar Lungu’s warning about coming to sort out police officers or civil servants doing “ifyabupuba”, as they are simply enforcing the law. And the Civil Servants and Allied Workers Union of Zambia says civil servants do not fear Lungu, adding that they will deal with him squarely through the ballot box in 2026. During a public rally on Saturday, Lungu said police officers or civil servants who were doing the wrong thing would be dealt with individually when he returns to power in 2026. “Police officers, as you are receiving instructions or orders, think through and do the right thing. When you do the right thing and you’re fired, 2026,...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.