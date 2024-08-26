THE Lusaka High Court has acquitted a 40-year-old Chinese national whose 10 dogs were said to have mauled a 13-year-old girl. Shi Yaming, 40, a director at farm No.289a in new Kasama was charged with manslaughter. Particulars of the offence were that on November 8, 2023 in Lusaka, Shi Yaming caused the death of S. B. When the matter came up before Justice Egispo Mwansa for a ruling on whether there was a case to answer, the court noted that evidence from all nine state witnesses did not indicate whether anyone actually saw the dogs kill the juvenile. “The question before the court is whether the prosecution has adduced sufficient evidence to prove that the accused person is guilty of...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.