THE National Assembly of Zambia has announced that President Hakainde Hichilema will open the Fourth Session of the Thirteenth National Assembly on Friday, September 13, 2024. In a statement issued by National Assembly Senior Media Liaison Officer Nshamba Muzungu, the National Assembly stated that during his address, the President is expected to provide policy direction for the country for the year 2025. Further, the National Assembly stated that during the sitting, Minister of Finance and National Planning Situmbeko Musokotwane would present the National Budget to the House to back the President’s policy pronouncements. “The Clerk of the National Assembly of Zambia, Mr. Roy Ngulube, would like to inform the public that the Ceremonial Opening of the Fourth Session of the...



