MPIKA Diocese Bishop Edwin Mulandu has condemned the violent behaviour of suspected UPND cadres who tried to block Citizens First president Harry Kalaba from appearing on Yusufu Radio. Bishop Mulandu says he has since reported the incident to the police. On Sunday, suspected UPND cadres blocked the gate of Yusufu Radio station in Mpika, attempting to stop Kalaba from appearing on a paid-for programme. One of the cadres, who was seen removing a machete from his bag, indicated that Citizens First Provincial leader Fredrick Chileshe would not be allowed to feature on the radio programme just to insult President Hakainde Hichilema. The cadres were also heard saying that Kalaba could only appear on a radio programme if he experienced what...



