UPND National Chairman Collins Maoma says the suspected UPND cadres who caused disruption at Yusufu radio station were provoked by Citizens First president Harry Kalaba and his team. On Sunday, suspected UPND cadres blocked the gate of Yusufu radio station in Mpika in an attempt to stop Kalaba from appearing on a programme. One of the cadres, who was seen removing a machete from his bag, indicated that Citizens First Provincial leader, Fredrick Chileshe, would not be allowed to feature on the radio programme just to insult President Hakainde Hichilema. The cadres were also heard saying Kalaba could only appear on the radio programme if he experienced what President Hichilema went through when he had to escape via a rooftop...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.