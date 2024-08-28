ZAMBIA Medical Association Secretary General Oliver Kaoma says there is a need to strengthen the health system by incorporating digital technologies in health facilities countrywide. And Dr Kaoma has cautioned members of the medical profession to avoid engaging in practices that could bring the profession into disrepute. The call follows a News Diggers investigation that revealed a scheme in which some medical staff at the Cancer Diseases Hospital and University Teaching Hospital were conniving with officials from the Social Welfare to collect money from unsuspecting patients in order to exempt them from paying bills. The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has confirmed that it is investigating the corruption allegations against certain officials at the Cancer Diseases Hospital, University Teaching Hospital and the...



