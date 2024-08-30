Chief Justice Mumba Malila making his remarks during the public open day and the launch of the Mediation Settlement week at the Judiciary Supreme Court grounds in Lusaka on Thursday 8th August 2024-Picture by Chongo Sampa

THE Judiciary has confirmed that Chief Justice Dr Mumba Malila, SC, was involved in a road traffic accident this evening on his way home from the office. In a statement, Judiciary Deputy Director of Corporate Communications Kalumba Chisambisha-Slavin said the Chief Justice is currently at the hospital and is stable. “The Judiciary wishes to confirm that His Lordship the Hon. Chief Justice Dr. Mumba Malila, SC was indeed involved in a road traffic accident this evening on his way home from the office. The Chief Justice is currently at the hospital and is stable. We wish to thank the medical personnel attending to him. We shall continue to provide updates on his condition as they arise,” stated Slavin....