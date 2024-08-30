THE Zambia Police Service has announced the passing of Assistant Commissioner of Police and Deputy Public Relations Officer Danny Mwale. In a statement, the service revealed that Mwale tragically passed away today after a short illness. “It is with profound sadness and a deep sense of loss that the Zambia Police Service announces the passing of Assistant Commissioner of Police, Mr Danny Mwale, our Deputy Public Relations Officer, who tragically passed away today, August 30, 2024, after a short illness. Mr. Mwale was a dedicated and esteemed member of the Zambia Police Service, known for his professionalism, commitment, and unwavering service to the nation. His contributions to the Service, particularly in the area of public relations, have been invaluable and...



