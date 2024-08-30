HUMAN Rights Commission Head of Information, Education and Training Department Mweelwa Muleya says Zambia’s bill of rights does not meet what constitutes international human rights. And Constitutional Lawyer Mehluli Batakathi says the government must promote a legal framework or legislature that will protect the economic, social, and cultural rights. Speaking during the Webinar in our Zambia @60 Webinar Series for an insightful discussion on domestication of Domesticate Economic, Social, and Cultural Rights into its Bill of Rights, Thursday, Muleya said Zambia’s bill of rights was defective. “I am confident that Zambia will enshrine the economic, social and cultural rights under the bill of rights as it was demonstrated in 2016 and I hope that political will is still there to...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.