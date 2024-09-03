THE Zambia Police Service has refuted claims that officers broke into a Chipata businessman’s house during an operation conducted in search of Emmanuel Jay Banda. Police have also denied allegations that they have been terrorising villagers and harassing them while searching for the “fugitive” Petauke Central Independent member of parliament. On Sunday, Rodgers Jere, who owns Tsogolani Transport in Chipata, claimed that over 13 police officers forcefully entered his house in his absence, looking for the member of parliament. But in an interview, Monday, Police Spokesperson Rae Hamoonga refuted the claim, arguing that it could have been criminals. “We never had such an operation as Zambia police. Those could have been criminals,” he said. Hamoonga also dismissed allegations circulating on...



