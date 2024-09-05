THE Men’s Network for Gender and Development says Zambians must not tolerate leaders like Kelvin Bwalya Fube, who only want to view women as tools for reproduction. Last week, during the launch of his party manifesto, Zambia Must Prosper leader Kelvin Bwalya Fube challenged women to increase the population by having more babies because it was good for business. Fube further said it was a woman’s duty to increase the population which was currently reducing as a result of some emerging illnesses. But in an interview, Men’s Network for Gender and Development National Coordinator Nelson Banda wondered how Fube would address the needs of an increased population when the country was already facing economic challenges. “An increase in population is...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.