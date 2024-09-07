Drug Enforcement Commission police officers keeping guard around DEC headquarters where former first lady Esther Lungu appeared before the Anti-Money Laundering investigative unit in Lusaka on Tuesday 30th July 2024-Picture by Chongo Sampa

Drug Enforcement Commission police officers keeping guard around DEC headquarters where former first lady Esther Lungu appeared before the Anti-Money Laundering investigative unit in Lusaka on Tuesday 30th July 2024-Picture by Chongo Sampa

POLICE in Lusaka, through an operation dubbed “Thunderbolt Operation”, have apprehended 776 individuals for idle and disorderly conduct. Police Spokesperson Rae Hamoonga says the apprehended individuals are currently being screened to determine if they are involved in any additional criminal activities. In a statement, Saturday, Hamoonga disclosed that the operation was conducted from 19:00 hours on Friday, September 6, 2024, to 04:00 hours on September 7, 2024. “The Zambia Police Service under Lusaka Division wishes to inform the general public that between 19:00 hours on September 6, 2024 and 04:00 hours today, September 7, 2024, police stations across Lusaka Urban District carried out extensive foot and motorised patrols in their respective areas of operation. This exercise was conducted under the...