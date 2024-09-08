TECHNOLOGY and Science Ministry Permanent Secretary Dr Brilliant Habeenzu says people should not be agitated by government’s decision to revise the cyber security law because it is intended to secure the cyber space. Dr Habeenzu says people should not hide behind the keyboard to defame others and spread hate speech. Speaking in an interview, Dr Habeenzu said the UPND administration did not want to disappoint people but intended to secure the cyber space for citizens. “We’re spending money to secure cyber space. We need to protect money collected through tax which can be spent on social amenities. People shouldn’t be agitated. The UPND government came because people voted for it and we wouldn’t want to disappoint them. We want to...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.