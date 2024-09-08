POLICE in Lusaka are investigating a case involving a 25-year-old woman from Makeni who is alleged to have fabricated an abduction report after being left at a motel following a night of heavy drinking. The woman, identified as Bessy Apex, reportedly informed her boyfriend, Luwi Kasoka, 26, from Kuku Compound, that she had been locked in a room with a dead body. According to Police Public Relations Officer Rae Hamoonga, Apex is believed to have been on a drinking spree on Friday and was later left at the Blue Water Motel in Koumboka by a DJ from Keg and Hippo, a bar located at Cosmopolitan Mall. In a statement issued on Saturday, Hamoonga explained that Apex had gone to Keg...