POLICE in Lusaka are investigating a case involving a 25-year-old woman from Makeni who is alleged to have fabricated an abduction report after being left at a motel following a night of heavy drinking. The woman, identified as Bessy Apex, reportedly informed her boyfriend, Luwi Kasoka, 26, from Kuku Compound, that she had been locked in a room with a dead body. According to Police Public Relations Officer Rae Hamoonga, Apex is believed to have been on a drinking spree on Friday and was later left at the Blue Water Motel in Koumboka by a DJ from Keg and Hippo, a bar located at Cosmopolitan Mall. In a statement issued on Saturday, Hamoonga explained that Apex had gone to Keg...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.