THE Zambia Meteorological Department says some parts of the country will experience slightly windy to warm weather conditions until Monday, September 16, 2024. In a statement, Monday, the Department said the affected areas include Eastern, Muchinga, Northern, Northwestern, Lusaka, Southern, Central, Copperbelt and Luapula Provinces. The Department has since advised the public to also take precaution when outdoors due to dust. “Period: 10th to 12th September, 2024. Eastern, Muchinga, Northern, Northwestern, Lusaka, Southern, Central, Copperbelt and Luapula Provinces; Mornings: Few clouds becoming partly by late morning, slightly windy and mild to warm. Minimum temperature will range between 09°C and 15°C. Afternoon: Partly cloudy, windy at times hot. Maximum temperature will range between 26°C to 36°C. Nights: Expect few clouds and...



