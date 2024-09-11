Stakeholders at the Engagement Meeting on Certification of the Register of Voters and Implementation of CRV organised by ECZ on 8 February, 2024

THE Electoral Reform Technical Committee (ERTC) has invited the general public, including political parties, the Church and CSOs, to make written submissions on electoral reforms. In a statement released, Tuesday, the ERTC noted that this was a valuable opportunity for stakeholders to help shape the future of the electoral process. “The Electoral Reform Technical Committee established by the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ), is undertaking a review of Zambia’s electoral laws and processes aimed at enhancing the electoral process. The objective of the Electoral Reforms is to review the legislative, administrative and policy framework for elections, and identify areas that will require legal amendments and those that may require policy or procedural changes. As part of this review, the ERTC...