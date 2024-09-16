GOVERNMENT has announced that Chief Justice Mumba Malila SC has returned to the country from South Africa, where he was evacuated after being involved in a road traffic accident on August 30, 2024. In a statement, Monday, Ministry of Information and Media Permanent Secretary Thabo Kawana informed the nation that Dr Malila had made substantial progress in his recovery. “Government wishes to announce the return of the Honourable Chief Justice, Dr Justice Mumba Malila, SC, following his successful medical evacuation to South Africa. This followed a road traffic accident that occurred on the evening of Friday, 30th August 2024. Immediately after the accident, the chief justice was assessed by medical professionals at the University Teaching Hospital (UTH) and subsequently transferred...



