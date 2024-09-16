YAMFWA Mukanga says Economic Front leader Wynter Kabimba should not use the Patriotic Front name when going into an alliance with other political parties. Kabimba recently hinted that the scale of corruption which occurred under the PF government and UPND’s fight against the vice were major factors in his decision to align with the ruling party. However in an interview, Thursday, Mukanga said he didn’t expect Kabimba, as ex-PF secretary general, to make such statements against the former ruling party. “I don’t know the extent of PF’s corruption but everybody is at liberty to join an alliance of their choice but they should not include other parties to make their own decisions. He’s at liberty to go into an alliance...



