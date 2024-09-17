CHADIZA PF MP Jonathan Daka says he is not aware of any court charges that former president Edgar Lungu is facing which would warrant MPs to offer him solidarity. He adds that he cannot be going to court to offer solidarity to someone facing criminal charges which he wasn’t even part of. On Saturday, former Kabushi PF member of parliament Bowman Lusambo said it was sad that only about five or seven MPs turned up for Lungu’s court appearances when the former ruling party had over 50 members of parliament. Commenting on the matter in an interview, Sunday, Daka argued that the only time Lungu goes to court is to escort his family members. “I don’t know of any case...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.