PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema has suspended Constitutional Court judges Anne Sitali, Mungeni Mulenga and Palan Mulonda, with immediate effect. State House Chief Communications Specialist Clayson Hamasaka announced the development in a statement, Monday, stating that the President was acting on the recommendation from the report presented to him by the Judicial Complaints Commission. “President Hakainde Hichilema has with immediate effect, acting on the recommendation in the report presented to him by the Judicial Complaints Commission suspended three (3) judges of the Constitutional Court of Zambia. The suspended judges include; Justice Anne Sitali, Justice Mungeni Mulenga and Justice Palan Mulonda. The suspension of the three is in exercise of the powers vested in the President in Article 144(3) of the Constitution of...



Subscribe This premium content is for paid ePaper subscribers. Already a member? Log in here