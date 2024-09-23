POLICE say they are investigating a tragic incident at Matero Police Station where a male suspect facing a charge of aggravated robbery was murdered by fellow inmates while in detention. In a statement, Monday, Police Public Relations Officer Rae Hamoonga said the deceased, Joseph Daka, a 20-year-old suspect from George Compound, was found with a swollen chin and bruises on both hands, indicating that he had been assaulted. He said preliminary investigations revealed that Daka was tied up and beaten by his fellow inmates, leading to his death. “The Zambia Police Service wishes to inform the public about a tragic incident that occurred at Matero Police Station involving the death of a male suspect who was in police custody. Today,...



