THE World Bank has recommended removing the President from the Industrial Development Corporation (IDC) Board to mitigate potential conflicts of interest and political interference. The World Bank has also recommended that Zesco implements cost-reflective tariffs to avoid importing power at a high rate and selling it to consumers at a lower rate. In its Public Finance Review report on strengthening fiscal governance for transformative public sector investments, the World Bank stated that by depoliticising the board, the IDC could better align its activities with economic objectives, promote transparency and enhance investor confidence. “Remove the President of the Republic from the IDC Board. This step would mitigate potential conflicts of interest and political interference, allowing the board to operate with a...



