Police spokesperson Rae Hamoonga speaks during a display of an assortment of recovered items at the Lusaka Central Police Station on Wednesday, November 16, 2022 - Picture by Milimo Namangala

POLICE have refuted claims that a combined team of officers was planning to search and arrest former president Edgar Lungu last night. In a Facebook video last evening, PF faction secretary general Raphael Nakacinda called on the general public to wake up and rush to Lungu’s house as he alleged that police were planning to raid the former head of state. But responding to that in a statement, Friday, Police Spokesperson Rae Hamoonga said no such operation had been planned or was being conducted by the police. “The Zambia Police Service wishes to categorically refute and dismiss the false claims circulating on the Patriotic Front (PF) Facebook Page, alleging that a combined team of police officers was planning to search...