Drug Enforcement Commission police officers keeping guard around DEC headquarters where former first lady Esther Lungu appeared before the Anti-Money Laundering investigative unit in Lusaka on Tuesday 30th July 2024-Picture by Chongo Sampa

ACC, DEC and the police have all refuted claims by PF faction secretary general Raphael Nakacinda that they were planning to raid former president Edgar Lungu’s residence on Thursday night. On Thursday evening, Nakacinda urged the general public to rush to Lungu’s residence, alleging that LEAs had been instructed by President Hakainde Hichilema to raid the former head of state. But in a statement, Friday, Police Spokesperson Rae Hamoonga said no such operation had been planned or was being conducted by the police. “The Zambia Police Service wishes to categorically refute and dismiss the false claims circulating on the Patriotic Front (PF) Facebook Page, alleging that a combined team of police officers was planning to search and arrest former president...