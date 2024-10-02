SOUTHERN Africa Network Against Corruption Executive Director Gregory Chifire says the events that led to the forfeiture of properties belonging to the former first family have been sponsored by Edgar Lungu. On Friday, the Economic and Financial Crimes Court ordered the forfeiture of 15 double storey flats worth over K24 million belonging to former First Lady, Esther Lungu, to the state for being proceeds of crime. This came on the heels of an application for the seizure of Esther’s properties which had been filed by Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Gilbert Phiri. In an interview, Chifire said the turn of events that involved the entire former first family had painted a very bad picture about the Lungus. “To state that...



