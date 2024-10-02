FORMER president Edgar Lungu says President Hakainde Hichilema must face him and desist from using cowardly and dirty political schemes to bar him from participating in the 2026 elections. Lungu says those petitioning his eligibility are surrogates of State House. Meanwhile, Lungu has challenged President Hichilema to take the prices of commodities back to what they were in 2021. Addressing the nation, Tuesday, Lungu said President Hichilema should not plot to retain power against the will of citizens. “To win elections, one must work for the people and the economy of the country. One must not plot to retain power against the will of the people. HH must face me and should desist from using cowardly and dirty political schemes...



Subscribe This premium content is for paid ePaper subscribers. Already a member? Log in here