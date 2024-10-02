SOCIALIST Party National Youth Chairperson Kelvin Kaunda says it is not the Justice Minister’s duty to dictate who Zambians should sympathise with. Recently, Minister of Justice Princess Kasune urged Zambians to stop sympathising with people who had embezzled public resources. Commenting on this in an interview, Kaunda argued that Zambians could not stop showing love to someone because people were bound to make mistakes. He said people who had been convicted had actually reformed into better citizens. “That is a misguided statement coming from the honourable minister. If someone has been found guilty before, it does not mean they cease being human beings who don’t deserve public sympathy, just because they found themselves in a situation where they have been...



Subscribe This premium content is for paid ePaper subscribers. Already a member? Log in here