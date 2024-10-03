POLITICIANS are very difficult people, they usually come up with lies when they want to assume power but when they get it, they stop seeing chiefs as if they are not knowledgeable, laments Paramount Chief Mpezeni. The supreme leader of the Ngoni people of Eastern Province says he does not support the opposition, insisting that he only works with the government of the day. Meanwhile, the traditional leader says drought should not be blamed on President Hakainde Hichilema as it is a natural calamity. Speaking in Nyanja when he visited Water Development and Sanitation Minister, Collins Nzovu, at his office yesterday, Mpezeni said politicians should not lie during campaigns that they would be visiting chiefs when voted into power. “There...



