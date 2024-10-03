PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema says the UPND government will never get tired of working for the people of Zambia. Speaking during a public rally in Manyama, Kalumbila District, Wednesday, President Hichilema said those that wanted to return to power should just let the UPND work for Zambians. “In three years, we’ve done so much but those who were beating us are saying we’ve not done anything. Will you listen to them? They are now saying when we come back, we won’t beat you, will you agree? Let them allow us to work for the people of Zambia. They cheated us for too long. Whenever there were jobs, they never gave jobs to people here but today we’re employing nurses, teachers, soldiers,...



