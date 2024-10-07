SMART Zambia National Coordinator Percy Chinyama says his institution wants to ensure that 1,400 health facilities in Zambia have the SmartCare Pro facility before the end of this year. Speaking on the sidelines of the just ended Digital Government African Summit, Chinyama said Zambia had positioned itself to champion e-governance in Africa “The success of this conference means that first of all we have positioned ourselves as a country, Zambia, to champion e-government not only for ourselves but for every African country. That is why what we did is we invited leaders in the governments. All 33 countries that are here so that decision making comes from top-down. Now, what does this mean? It means that we have recognised the...



Subscribe This premium content is for paid ePaper subscribers. Already a member? Log in here