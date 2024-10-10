HEALTH Minister Dr Elijah Muchima has revealed that the country has recorded its first Mpox case in Chitambo district, involving a Tanzanian national. Dr Muchima has cautioned citizens to avoid close contact and consider using barrier methods during sexual activity to reduce the risk of transmission. And Dr Muchima says his ministry is investigating a possible cholera outbreak in Kafue. Speaking during a press briefing, Thursday, Dr Muchima said the patient, a 32-year-old male adult, presented to the health facility with complaints of muscle aches, fatigue and a sore throat. He said these symptoms were followed by a rash that started on the face and spread to other parts of the body. “The Ministry of Health through its health security...



