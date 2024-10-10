THE latest Auditor General’s report on the Accounts of the Republic has revealed that as at December 31, 2023, the Ministry of Justice had an outstanding balance for compensation and awards amounting to K3,442,768,372. The report has further revealed that as at December 31, 2023, 28 cases whose claims were originally K707,380,311, had increased to K1,671,500,102 due to accumulated interest. The audit findings indicated that during the period under review, the Ministry was funded and paid a total of K497,333,932 towards settling these liabilities. “The Compensation Fund Act No. 43 of 2016 defines compensations as damages or awards by a court or other competent body legally authorised to award compensation to a person as a result of a default of...



