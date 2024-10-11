TRANSPARENCY International Zambia (TIZ) has welcomed the conviction and sentencing of former defence minister Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba. The Lusaka Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday convicted and sentenced Mwamba to five years imprisonment with hard labour for conflict of interest and possession of property suspected to be proceeds of crime. In a statement, Thursday, TI-Z Executive Director Maurice Nyambe said the outcome of the case served as a lesson that it did not pay to engage in corruption. “TI-Z notes and welcomes the Lusaka Magistrates Court’s decision to convict and sentence former Minister of Defence Geoffrey Mwamba to a five-year custodial sentence for conflict of interest and possession of property reasonably suspected to be proceeds of crime. The conviction and sentencing shows...



