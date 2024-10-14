PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema has warned all public servants who have long fingers to resign before the law catches up with them. And President Hichilema says the very people who borrowed too much money and wasted it are the ones making noise, asking them to be decent enough to shut up. Speaking during the Samu Lya Moomba traditional ceremony, Sunday, President Hichilema observed that during the previous administration, people rushed to work in government so that they could steal from the people. “Do not take what is not yours, leave the money so that we can buy desks for school going children, don’t steal public money so that we can build palaces for these chiefs. We must distinguish that this is...



