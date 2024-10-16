FORMER president Edgar Lungu says God is exposing President Hakainde Hichilema and his team for being liars, failures and incompetent. Meanwhile, Socialist Party General Secretary Dr Cosmas Musumali has rated UPND’s performance in terms of fulfilling its promises to the Zambians as two out of 10. On Sunday, Vice-President Mutale Nalumango said government had fulfilled close to 80 percent of what UPND promised to citizens. But reacting to Vice-President Nalumango’s remarks in a short statement on his Facebook page, Tuesday, Lungu said God was exposing UPND’s failed leadership. “VEEP Nalumago says ‘we’ve achieved close to 80% of our promises’. HH nayena ati ‘there is hunger, so, don’t throw Chimbala (left over nshima) – warm and eat it”. Ndipo kuli nchito...



Subscribe This premium content is for paid ePaper subscribers. Already a member? Log in here