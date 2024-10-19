Paramount Chief Mpezeni of the Ngoni people of Eastern Province following the proceedings of the Nc’wala traditional on February 29, 2020 Picture by Tenson Mkhala

THE supreme leader of the Ngoni people of Eastern Province, Paramount Chief Mpezeni, has urged President Hakainde Hichilema to give a deaf ear to people criticising government. Mpezeni has challenged the opposition to give credit where it is due, adding that the country cannot prosper when leaders are quarrelling. The traditional leader has further urged government to expedite the process of distributing fertiliser in the province, adding that only few people had received the commodity. And Minister of Information and Media, Cornelius Mweetwa, has reiterated government’s commitment to continue working closely with the traditional leadership to usher in another 60 years of Zambia’s peace going forward. Speaking in Nyanja when Mweetwa paid a courtesy call on the chief at his...