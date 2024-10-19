HOME Affairs and Internal Security Minister Jack Mwiimbu says it is not government’s intention for cases to be tried outside people’s jurisdictions, arguing that there are rules in place. Commenting on Mporokoso PF MP Brian Mundubile’s remarks that government should take measures to avoid summoning people across the country when there was a well-established judicial system within their jurisdictions, Mwiimbu said as a lawyer, Mundubile should know that courts where the offence was committed were the ones responsible for trying a particular case. “I came to think that Honourable Mundubile is a lawyer, and he knows that the rules and regulations pertaining to jurisdiction of the court are that the courts where the occurrence took place are the ones who...



Subscribe This premium content is for paid ePaper subscribers. Already a member? Log in here