(Image for illustration only) Road Traffic Accident: Here, members of the public help to remove a white man only identified as Tom after his car overturned on Los Angeles Boulevard Road just opposite State House on August 21, 2019 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

POLICE say five people died and two others sustained serious injuries in separate road traffic accidents across the country on Independence eve. Police Assistant Public Relations Officer Godfrey Chilabi disclosed that a total of 47 road traffic accidents were recorded on Wednesday. In a statement, Thursday, Chilabi revealed that two people died in separate hit-and-run incidents in Lusaka. “Five people died and two others sustained serious injuries in separate road traffic accidents that occurred across the country yesterday, October 23, 2024. In Lusaka, two people died in separate fatal hit-and-run accidents. In the first incident, an unidentified male pedestrian, believed to be aged between 30 and 35 was hit by an unknown motor vehicle and died instantly along Mumbwa Road...