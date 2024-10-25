POLICE say five people died and two others sustained serious injuries in separate road traffic accidents across the country on Independence eve. Police Assistant Public Relations Officer Godfrey Chilabi disclosed that a total of 47 road traffic accidents were recorded on Wednesday. In a statement, Thursday, Chilabi revealed that two people died in separate hit-and-run incidents in Lusaka. “Five people died and two others sustained serious injuries in separate road traffic accidents that occurred across the country yesterday, October 23, 2024. In Lusaka, two people died in separate fatal hit-and-run accidents. In the first incident, an unidentified male pedestrian, believed to be aged between 30 and 35 was hit by an unknown motor vehicle and died instantly along Mumbwa Road...