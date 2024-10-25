GOVERNMENT has announced that the 10th memorial service for late former president Michael Sata will be held on Monday. In a statement, Friday, Ministry of Information and Media permanent secretary Thabo Kawana said government had agreed with the Sata family that the memorial would be held at the Anglican Cathedral of the Holy Cross. “Government wishes to announce that the 10th memorial service for our late President His Excellency Mr. Michael Chilufya Sata (MHSRIP) will be held on Monday, 28th October, 2024 at 09:30 hours at the Anglican Cathedral of the Holy Cross. The procession will later move to the Embassy Memorial Park, Presidential Burial Site. Members of the public are invited and encouraged to take part in the memorial...



