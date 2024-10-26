A CHINGOLA Mobile Money operator Madubeko Mazuba is battling for his life while his brother, Dickson Kabwe died on the spot after the duo was shot by armed bandits on Thursday night. In a statement, Copperbelt Police Commissioner Peacewell Mweemba said the unknown criminals went away with K250,000 cash and a white Runx valued at K120,000. “Chingola Central Police Station received a report of Aggregated Robbery OB No. 10366/24. Occurred on 24.10.24 at House No.24, 15th street Nchanga South Chingola in which M/Benard Zimba aged 29 of House Number 24, 15th street Nchanga South Chingola, Occupation, Businessman, Tribe, Tonga, reported to Chingola Central Police Station on 23.10.24 at about 21:00 hours on behalf of his elder brothers M/Madubeko Mazuba aged...



