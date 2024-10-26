Minister of Health Elijah Muchima addressing ZAMMSA staff during a meeting at the ZAMMSA storage facility and warehouse in Lusaka on Friday 9th August, 2024-Picture by Chongo Sampa

HEALTH Minister Dr Elijah Muchima says the country records 1,642 cases of prostate cancer per annum, with 863 deaths. And Dr Muchima says older men are at higher risk of having prostate cancer. Dr Muchima was responding to a question for oral answer from Kalabo Central UPND MP Chinga Miyutu ,who wanted to find out (a) what the prevalence rate of prostate cancer in the country was, as of April 2024; (b) what the most affected age group was; and (c) what measures are being taken to enhance prostate cancer awareness, countrywide. “Mr Speaker in (a) allow me to indicate that prostate cancer is a type of cancer that affects the prostate gland in men. The prevalence rate of prostate...