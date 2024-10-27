LANDS Minister Sylvia Masebo has told President Hakainde Hichilema that people out there are now calling him Big Machine. In response, a visibly flattered President Hichilema said, “I have not even started working”. Speaking shortly after touring Her Royal Highness Chieftainess Nkomeshya Mukamambo II’s newly constructed palace in Chongwe, Saturday, Masebo hailed President Hichilema for touring the palace. “It is good that you have come here to see this great mansion, a four bedroomed [palace] with very big rooms. I was amazed. I was thinking that when people say palaces, palaces, somebody said to me, ‘are you sure the palaces are there’? I am happy that you have come to show the palaces, this is not just in Lusaka Province,...



Subscribe This premium content is for paid ePaper subscribers. Already a member? Log in here