THE Ibrahim Index Africa Governance (IIAG) report has revealed that Zambia’s overall governance score has improved over the last decade, standing at 56.6 out of 100 points. The report reveals that the improvement, which has significantly accelerated in the last five years, has seen the country climb into 17th position in 2023, from 20th position in 2014. The report shows that Zambia had in 2014 scored 53.1 points compared to 56.6 points in 2023, representing a +3.5 change in a 10 year period. “Overall Governance is the IIAG’s highest level composite score. With a score of 56.6 (out of 100.0), Zambia ranks 17th (out of 54) in Overall Governance in 2023. The score in 2014 was 53.1 ranking Zambia at...



