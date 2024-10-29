POLICE in Lusaka have arrested a taxi driver for the murder of a 24-year-old female student. Assistant Police Public Relations Officer Chilabi Godfrey stated that on October 24, 2024, the student from ZIPS Nursing School booked a taxi around 02:00 hours from Twin Palm area to Kamwala South. He disclosed that upon arriving at her residence, the suspect struck her repeatedly on the head with an empty bottle as she was about to exit the car. “Police in Lusaka have arrested a taxi driver in connection with the murder and aggravated robbery that occurred on October 24, 2024, in which a female student died after sustaining injuries. Brief facts are that a female student from ZIPS Nursing School, identified as...



