THE Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) says it intends to award a three-year contract to Ren-Form CC Printing Group of South Africa for the printing and delivery of election materials for by-elections and the 2026 general election. According to the contract details, for General Elections, the first option (up to 6 candidates) is valued at US$3,561,200.00, CIP Lusaka. The second option (7 to 11 candidates) is valued at US$4,351,000.00, and the third option (12 to 19 candidates) is valued at US$5,752,400.00, CIP Lusaka. In a notification of tender award dated October 28, 2024, ECZ Chief Electoral Officer Brown Kasaro stated that any participating bidder with objections to the proposed award may submit a written request for review within five days....



Subscribe This premium content is for paid ePaper subscribers. Already a member? Log in here