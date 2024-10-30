GOVERNMENT has announced that President Hakainde Hichilema will travel to Bujumbura, Burundi, to attend the 23rd COMESA Summit of Heads of State and Government, scheduled for October 31, 2024. In a statement, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Mulambo Haimbe said at this summit, President Hichilema would hand over the Chair of the Bureau of the COMESA Authority to Burundi’s President Évariste Ndayishimiye. “The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation wishes to inform the nation that Mr. Hakainde Hichilema, President of the Republic of Zambia will travel to Bujumbura, Burundi to attend the 23rd COMESA Summit of Heads of State and Government scheduled for 31st October, 2024. The Summit will be hosted by His Excellency Évariste Ndayishimiye, President...



