CONSTITUTIONAL lawyer John Sangwa, State Counsel, says citizens have been electing bad people who, in turn, appoint other bad individuals to public offices. Sangwa is urging citizens to use the 2026 elections as a reset button. Meanwhile, LAZ president Lungisani Zulu says the removal of three Constitutional Court judges is alarming because it speaks to the security of judges’ tenure, which is part of judicial independence. And former ACC commissioner Dr O’Brien Kaaba says Zambia has never gained judicial independence. Speaking during the Eden University public lecture, Friday, Sangwa said the country had failed to achieve judicial independence and governance because citizens elected bad leaders. “The question directed to me is, ‘how do we achieve judicial independence’? I have a...



