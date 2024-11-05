MINISTER of Labour and Social Security Brenda Tambatamba says living a dignified life in retirement does not happen by chance, but requires financial planning and preparation at the point of entry into employment or business. Speaking at the launch of the Pensions Awareness week, Monday, Tambatamba said the awareness week should be dedicated to raising awareness about the importance of pensions and retirement planning in our society. “It is my honour and privilege to welcome you at the launch of this year’s pensions awareness week commemorations which start today, Monday 4th November, 2024 to Friday, 8th November 2024 under the theme ’empower your future: dignify your retirement with a pension’. This year’s theme is a reminder that living a dignified...



