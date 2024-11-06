PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema has congratulated Donald Trump on being elected the 47th President of the United States. In a Facebook post, Wednesday, President Hichilema said Zambia looked forward to strengthening its bilateral cooperation with the US. “We extend our warmest congratulations to the government and people of the United States of America on the election of Donald Trump as the forty-seventh (47th) President. The historic achievement of being elected as the 45th and 47th President of the United States is not only testament to the confidence the American people have in his leadership, but a demonstration of the free will to choose leaders. We have fond memories of President Trump’s solidarity and support during our most difficult times then in...



