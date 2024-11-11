Minister of Education Douglas Syakalima making his remarks during the program for the announcement for the 2023 Grade 7 and Grade 9 examination results at the National Science Center in Lusaka yesterday -Picture by Chongo Sampa

MINISTER of Education Douglas Syakalima says there are only three special schools for children living with Autism countrywide. Responding to a question in the National Assembly from Chiengi PF MP Given Katuta who wanted to find out how many schools for autistic children the country had, Syakalima said a lack of such schools was a legacy problem. He, however, explained that government had a policy of inclusive education and an approach which ensured all children, regardless of their abilities or disabilities, have the right to quality education and opportunities. “As of March 2024, there were three special schools for Autistic children countrywide, namely: Bauleni, and UTH special school in Lusaka and ST Lumumba special school in Choma. However, the House...